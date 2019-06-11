Schließen

Values and Power Relations – The “Disillusionment” of International Law?

  • This paper – which is based on the Thomas Franck Lecture held by the author at Humboldt University Berlin on 13 May 2019 – argues that the most likely development of international to be expected will be the coexistence of two “legal worlds”. On the one hand, an inter-State law brutally regulating political relations between human groups whitewashed by nationalism; on the other hand, a transnational or “a-national” law regulating economic relations between private as well as public interests. Further, the paper argues that there are two obvious victims – of very different nature – of this foreseeable evolution: the human being on the one hand, the certainty and effectiveness of the rule of law itself on the other hand.

Download full text files

  • kfg_wp34.pdfeng
    (805KB)

    SHA-1: 001864a16586835b20c4d8cde4799d6f000b83ca

Metadaten
Author:Alain PelletGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435819
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43581
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (34)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/11
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/24
Issue:34
Pagenumber:15
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3400689
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

