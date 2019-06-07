Schließen

A Renaissance of the Doctrine of Rebus Sic Stantibus?

  • Once the “popular plaything of Realpolitiker” the doctrine of rebus sic stantibus post the 1969 VCLT is often described as an objective rule by which, on grounds of equity and justice, a fundamental change of circumstances may be invoked as a ground for termination. Yet recent practice from States such as Ecuador, Russia, Denmark and the United Kingdom suggests that it is returning with a new livery. They point to an understanding based on vital States’ interests––a view popular among scholars such as Erich Kaufmann at the beginning of the last century.

Metadaten
Author:Julian KulagaGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435788
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43578
Parent Title (English):KFG Working Paper Series
Series (Serial Number):KFG Working Paper Series (32)
Document Type:Working Paper
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/07
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/24
Issue:32
Pagenumber:21
Source:First publication of the paper: SSRN https://ssrn.com/abstract=3387944
Organizational units:Extern / Berlin Potsdam Research Group "The International Rule of Law - Rise or Decline?"
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

