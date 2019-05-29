Schließen

Does Animal Personality Affect Movement in Habitat Corridors?

  Animal personality may affect an animal's mobility in a given landscape, influencing its propensity to take risks in an unknown environment. We investigated the mobility of translocated common voles in two corridor systems 60 m in length and differing in width (1 m and 3 m). Voles were behaviorally phenotyped in repeated open field and barrier tests. Observed behavioral traits were highly repeatable and described by a continuous personality score. Subsequently, animals were tracked via an automated very high frequency (VHF) telemetry radio tracking system to monitor their movement patterns in the corridor system. Although personality did not explain movement patterns, corridor width determined the amount of time spent in the habitat corridor. Voles in the narrow corridor system entered the corridor faster and spent less time in the corridor than animals in the wide corridor. Thus, landscape features seem to affect movement patterns more strongly than personality. Meanwhile, site characteristics, such as corridor width, could prove to be highly important when designing corridors for conservation, with narrow corridors facilitating faster movement through landscapes than wider corridors.

Metadaten
Author:Gabriele Joanna KowalskiORCiDGND, Volker GrimmORCiDGND, Herde AntjeGND, Anja GuentherORCiDGND, Jana A. EccardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/ani9060291
ISSN:2076-2615
Parent Title (English):Animals
Subtitle (English):Experiments with Common Voles (Microtus arvalis) Using Different Corridor Widths
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/29
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/10/07
Tag:activity; animal personality; habitat connectivity; individual differences; rodents; wildlife corridors
Volume:9
Issue:6
Pagenumber:17
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_47
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 59 Tiere (Zoologie) / 590 Tiere (Zoologie)
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 747

