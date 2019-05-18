Schließen

A high‑throughput amplicon‑based method for estimating outcrossing rates

  • Background: The outcrossing rate is a key determinant of the population-genetic structure of species and their long-term evolutionary trajectories. However, determining the outcrossing rate using current methods based on PCRgenotyping individual offspring of focal plants for multiple polymorphic markers is laborious and time-consuming. Results: We have developed an amplicon-based, high-throughput enabled method for estimating the outcrossing rate and have applied this to an example of scented versus non-scented Capsella (Shepherd’s Purse) genotypes. Our results show that the method is able to robustly capture differences in outcrossing rates. They also highlight potential biases in the estimates resulting from differential haplotype sharing of the focal plants with the pollen-donor population at individual amplicons. Conclusions: This novel method for estimating outcrossing rates will allow determining this key population-genetic parameter with high-throughput across many genotypes in a population, enabling studies into theBackground: The outcrossing rate is a key determinant of the population-genetic structure of species and their long-term evolutionary trajectories. However, determining the outcrossing rate using current methods based on PCRgenotyping individual offspring of focal plants for multiple polymorphic markers is laborious and time-consuming. Results: We have developed an amplicon-based, high-throughput enabled method for estimating the outcrossing rate and have applied this to an example of scented versus non-scented Capsella (Shepherd’s Purse) genotypes. Our results show that the method is able to robustly capture differences in outcrossing rates. They also highlight potential biases in the estimates resulting from differential haplotype sharing of the focal plants with the pollen-donor population at individual amplicons. Conclusions: This novel method for estimating outcrossing rates will allow determining this key population-genetic parameter with high-throughput across many genotypes in a population, enabling studies into the genetic determinants of successful pollinator attraction and outcrossing.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Friederike JantzenORCiD, Natalia WozniakGND, Christian KappelORCiDGND, Adrien SicardORCiD, Michael LenhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s13007-019-0433-9
ISSN:1746-4811
Parent Title (English):Plant Methods
Publisher:BioMed Central
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/18
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/10/02
Tag:Amplicon sequencing; Capsella; Mixed mating; Outcrossing; Outcrossing rate
Volume:15
Issue:47
Pagenumber:14
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_44
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 745

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo