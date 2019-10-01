Development and application of biochemical approaches for characterisation of the protein-protein-metabolite interactome in model organisms' A. thaliana and S. cerevisiae
|Author:
|Marcin Luzarowski
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/03/18
|Release Date:
|2019/10/01
|Pagenumber:
|123
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie