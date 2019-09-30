Schließen

Interactivity and Music in Computer Games

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Michael Liebe
ISBN:978-3-531-17409-9
Parent Title (German):Music and Game : Perspectives on a Popular Alliance
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Wiesbaden
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2013
Release Date:2019/09/30
First Page:41
Last Page:62
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 78 Musik / 780 Musik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo