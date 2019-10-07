Dubrovin–rings and their connection to Hughes–free skew fields of fractions

One method of embedding groups into skew fields was introduced by A. I. Mal'tsev and B. H. Neumann (cf. [18, 19]). If G is an ordered group and F is a skew field, the set F((G)) of formal power series over F in G with well-ordered support forms a skew field into which the group ring F[G] can be embedded. Unfortunately it is not suficient that G is left-ordered since F((G)) is only an F-vector space in this case as there is no natural way to define a multiplication on F((G)). One way to extend the original idea onto left-ordered groups is to examine the endomorphism ring of F((G)) as explored by N. I. Dubrovin (cf. [5, 6]). It is possible to embed any crossed product ring F[G; η, σ] into the endomorphism ring of F((G)) such that each non-zero element of F[G; η, σ] defines an automorphism of F((G)) (cf. [5, 10]). Thus, the rational closure of F[G; η, σ] in the endomorphism ring of F((G)), which we will call the Dubrovin-ring of F[G; η, σ], is a potential candidate for a skew field of fractions of F[G; η, σ]. The methods of N. I.

One method of embedding groups into skew fields was introduced by A. I. Mal'tsev and B. H. Neumann (cf. [18, 19]). If G is an ordered group and F is a skew field, the set F((G)) of formal power series over F in G with well-ordered support forms a skew field into which the group ring F[G] can be embedded. Unfortunately it is not suficient that G is left-ordered since F((G)) is only an F-vector space in this case as there is no natural way to define a multiplication on F((G)). One way to extend the original idea onto left-ordered groups is to examine the endomorphism ring of F((G)) as explored by N. I. Dubrovin (cf. [5, 6]). It is possible to embed any crossed product ring F[G; η, σ] into the endomorphism ring of F((G)) such that each non-zero element of F[G; η, σ] defines an automorphism of F((G)) (cf. [5, 10]). Thus, the rational closure of F[G; η, σ] in the endomorphism ring of F((G)), which we will call the Dubrovin-ring of F[G; η, σ], is a potential candidate for a skew field of fractions of F[G; η, σ]. The methods of N. I. Dubrovin allowed to show that specific classes of groups can be embedded into a skew field. For example, N. I. Dubrovin contrived some special criteria, which are applicable on the universal covering group of SL(2, R). These methods have also been explored by J. Gräter and R. P. Sperner (cf. [10]) as well as N.H. Halimi and T. Ito (cf. [11]). Furthermore, it is of interest to know if skew fields of fractions are unique. For example, left and right Ore domains have unique skew fields of fractions (cf. [2]). This is not the general case as for example the free group with 2 generators can be embedded into non-isomorphic skew fields of fractions (cf. [12]). It seems likely that Ore domains are the most general case for which unique skew fields of fractions exist. One approach to gain uniqueness is to restrict the search to skew fields of fractions with additional properties. I. Hughes has defined skew fields of fractions of crossed product rings F[G; η, σ] with locally indicable G which fulfill a special condition. These are called Hughes-free skew fields of fractions and I. Hughes has proven that they are unique if they exist [13, 14]. This thesis will connect the ideas of N. I. Dubrovin and I. Hughes. The first chapter contains the basic terminology and concepts used in this thesis. We present methods provided by N. I. Dubrovin such as the complexity of elements in rational closures and special properties of endomorphisms of the vector space of formal power series F((G)). To combine the ideas of N.I. Dubrovin and I. Hughes we introduce Conradian left-ordered groups of maximal rank and examine their connection to locally indicable groups. Furthermore we provide notations for crossed product rings, skew fields of fractions as well as Dubrovin-rings and prove some technical statements which are used in later parts. The second chapter focuses on Hughes-free skew fields of fractions and their connection to Dubrovin-rings. For that purpose we introduce series representations to interpret elements of Hughes-free skew fields of fractions as skew formal Laurent series. This 1 Introduction allows us to prove that for Conradian left-ordered groups G of maximal rank the statement "F[G; η, σ] has a Hughes-free skew field of fractions" implies "The Dubrovin ring of F [G; η, σ] is a skew field". We will also prove the reverse and apply the results to give a new prove of Theorem 1 in [13]. Furthermore we will show how to extend injective ring homomorphisms of some crossed product rings onto their Hughes-free skew fields of fractions. At last we will be able to answer the open question whether Hughes--free skew fields are strongly Hughes-free (cf. [17, page 53]).

