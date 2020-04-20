A Lefschetz fixed point formula for elliptic quasicomplexes
- In a recent paper, the Lefschetz number for endomorphisms (modulo trace class operators) of sequences of trace class curvature was introduced. We show that this is a well defined, canonical extension of the classical Lefschetz number and establish the homotopy invariance of this number. Moreover, we apply the results to show that the Lefschetz fixed point formula holds for geometric quasiendomorphisms of elliptic quasicomplexes.
|Author:
|Daniel WallentaGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435471
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43547
|ISSN:
|0378-620X
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (885)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/04/20
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/20
|Tag:
|Fredholm complexes; Lefschetz number; elliptic complexes
|Issue:
|885
|Pagenumber:
|13
|First Page:
|577
|Last Page:
|587
|Source:
|Integral Equations and Operator Theory 78 (2014) 577–587 DOI: 10.1007/s00020-014-2122-4
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht