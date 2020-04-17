Schließen

Interaction between numbers and size during visual search

  The current study investigates an interaction between numbers and physical size (i.e. size congruity) in visual search. In three experiments, participants had to detect a physically large (or small) target item among physically small (or large) distractors in a search task comprising single-digit numbers. The relative numerical size of the digits was varied, such that the target item was either among the numerically large or small numbers in the search display and the relation between numerical and physical size was either congruent or incongruent. Perceptual differences of the stimuli were controlled by a condition in which participants had to search for a differently coloured target item with the same physical size and by the usage of LCD-style numbers that were matched in visual similarity by shape transformations. The results of all three experiments consistently revealed that detecting a physically large target item is significantly faster when the numerical size of the target item is large as well (congruent), compared to when it is small (incongruent). This novel finding of a size congruity effect in visual search demonstrates an interaction between numerical and physical size in an experimental setting beyond typically used binary comparison tasks, and provides important new evidence for the notion of shared cognitive codes for numbers and sensorimotor magnitudes. Theoretical consequences for recent models on attention, magnitude representation and their interactions are discussed.

Author:Florian KrauseORCiD, Harold Bekkering, Jay PrattORCiD, Oliver Lindemann
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435442
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43544
ISSN:1430-2772
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (623)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/17
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/17
Tag:congruity effect; physical size; semantic distance; small target; visual search
Issue:623
Pagenumber:16
First Page:664
Last Page:677
Source:Psychological Research 81 (2017) 664–677 DOI: 10.1007/s00426-016-0771-4
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

