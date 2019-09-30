Molecular design of nitrogen-doped nanoporous noble carbon materials for gas adsorption

The growing energy demand of the modern economies leads to the increased consumption of fossil fuels in form of coal, oil, and natural gases, as the mains sources. The combustion of these carbon-based fossil fuels is inevitably producing greenhouse gases, especially CO2. Approaches to tackle the CO2 problem are to capture it from the combustion sources or directly from air, as well as to avoid CO2 production in energy consuming sources (e.g., in the refrigeration sector). In the former, relatively low CO2 concentrations and competitive adsorption of other gases is often leading to low CO2 capacities and selectivities. In both approaches, the interaction of gas molecules with porous materials plays a key role. Porous carbon materials possess unique properties including electric conductivity, tunable porosity, as well as thermal and chemical stability. Nevertheless, pristine carbon materials offer weak polarity and thus low CO2 affinity. This can be overcome by nitrogen doping, which enhances the affinity of carbon materials towards

The growing energy demand of the modern economies leads to the increased consumption of fossil fuels in form of coal, oil, and natural gases, as the mains sources. The combustion of these carbon-based fossil fuels is inevitably producing greenhouse gases, especially CO2. Approaches to tackle the CO2 problem are to capture it from the combustion sources or directly from air, as well as to avoid CO2 production in energy consuming sources (e.g., in the refrigeration sector). In the former, relatively low CO2 concentrations and competitive adsorption of other gases is often leading to low CO2 capacities and selectivities. In both approaches, the interaction of gas molecules with porous materials plays a key role. Porous carbon materials possess unique properties including electric conductivity, tunable porosity, as well as thermal and chemical stability. Nevertheless, pristine carbon materials offer weak polarity and thus low CO2 affinity. This can be overcome by nitrogen doping, which enhances the affinity of carbon materials towards acidic or polar guest molecules (e.g., CO2, H2O, or NH3). In contrast to heteroatom-free materials, such carbon materials are in most cases “noble”, that is, they oxidize other matter rather than being oxidized due to the very positive working potential of their electrons. The challenging task here is to achieve homogenous distribution of significant nitrogen content with similar bonding motives throughout the carbon framework and a uniform pore size/distribution to maximize host-guest interactions. The aim of this thesis is the development of novel synthesis pathways towards nitrogen-doped nanoporous noble carbon materials with precise design on a molecular level and understanding of their structure-related performance in energy and environmental applications, namely gas adsorption and electrochemical energy storage. A template-free synthesis approach towards nitrogen-doped noble microporous carbon materials with high pyrazinic nitrogen content and C2N-type stoichiometry was established via thermal condensation of a hexaazatriphenylene derivative. The materials exhibited high uptake of guest molecules, such as H2O and CO2 at low concentrations, as well as moderate CO2/N2 selectivities. In the following step, the CO2/N2 selectivity was enhanced towards molecular sieving of CO2 via kinetic size exclusion of N2. The precise control over the condensation degree, and thus, atomic construction and porosity of the resulting materials led to remarkable CO2/N2 selectivities, CO2 capacities, and heat of CO2 adsorption. The ultrahydrophilic nature of the pore walls and the narrow microporosity of these carbon materials served as ideal basis for the investigation of interface effects with more polar guest molecules than CO2, namely H2O and NH3. H2O vapor physisorption measurements, as well as NH3-temperature programmed desorption and thermal response measurements showed exceptionally high affinity towards H2O vapor and NH3 gas. Another series of nitrogen-doped carbon materials was synthesized by direct condensation of a pyrazine-fused conjugated microporous polymer and their structure-related performance in electrochemical energy storage, namely as anode materials for sodium-ion battery, was investigated. All in all, the findings in this thesis exemplify the value of molecularly designed nitrogen-doped carbon materials with remarkable heteroatom content implemented as well-defined structure motives. The simultaneous adjustment of the porosity renders these materials suitable candidates for fundamental studies about the interactions between nitrogen-doped carbon materials and different guest species.

