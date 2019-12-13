Schließen

The GDR’s Westpolitik and everyday anticommunism in West Germany

  • West German anticommunism and the SED’s Westarbeit were to some extentinterrelated. From the beginning, each German state had attemted to stabilise itsown social system while trying to discredit its political opponent. The claim tosole representation and the refusal to acknowledge each other delineated governmentalaction on both sides. Anticommunism inWest Germany re-developed under theconditions of the Cold War, which allowed it to become virtually the reason ofstate and to serve as a tool for the exclusion of KPD supporters. In its turn, theSED branded the West German State as‘revanchist’and instrumentalised itsanticommunism to persecute and eliminate opponents within the GDR. Bothphenomena had an integrative and exclusionary element.

  • ppr167.pdfeng
    (572KB)

    SHA-1: 39e97bfd0214a1fc129d585b0b83dd2da67c9905

Metadaten
Author:Dierk HoffmannGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435184
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43518
ISSN:1866-8380
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Philosophische Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Philosophische Reihe (167)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/13
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/13
Issue:167
Pagenumber:17
Source:Asian Journal of German and European Studies 2 (2017) 11 DOI: 10.1186/s40856-017-0022-5
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

