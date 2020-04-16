Schließen

The effects of life stress and neural learning signals on fluid intelligence

  • Fluid intelligence (fluid IQ), defined as the capacity for rapid problem solving and behavioral adaptation, is known to be modulated by learning and experience. Both stressful life events (SLES) and neural correlates of learning [specifically, a key mediator of adaptive learning in the brain, namely the ventral striatal representation of prediction errors (PE)] have been shown to be associated with individual differences in fluid IQ. Here, we examine the interaction between adaptive learning signals (using a well-characterized probabilistic reversal learning task in combination with fMRI) and SLES on fluid IQ measures. We find that the correlation between ventral striatal BOLD PE and fluid IQ, which we have previously reported, is quantitatively modulated by the amount of reported SLES. Thus, after experiencing adversity, basic neuronal learning signatures appear to align more closely with a general measure of flexible learning (fluid IQ), a finding complementing studies on the effects of acute stress on learning. The results suggestFluid intelligence (fluid IQ), defined as the capacity for rapid problem solving and behavioral adaptation, is known to be modulated by learning and experience. Both stressful life events (SLES) and neural correlates of learning [specifically, a key mediator of adaptive learning in the brain, namely the ventral striatal representation of prediction errors (PE)] have been shown to be associated with individual differences in fluid IQ. Here, we examine the interaction between adaptive learning signals (using a well-characterized probabilistic reversal learning task in combination with fMRI) and SLES on fluid IQ measures. We find that the correlation between ventral striatal BOLD PE and fluid IQ, which we have previously reported, is quantitatively modulated by the amount of reported SLES. Thus, after experiencing adversity, basic neuronal learning signatures appear to align more closely with a general measure of flexible learning (fluid IQ), a finding complementing studies on the effects of acute stress on learning. The results suggest that an understanding of the neurobiological correlates of trait variables like fluid IQ needs to take socioemotional influences such as chronic stress into account.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr621.pdfeng
    (444KB)

    SHA-1: ea33f43aed2ecbadea48c794d2641b54d5f71837

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Eva FriedelGND, Florian SchlagenhaufORCiD, Anne Beck, Raymond J. DolanORCiD, Quentin J.M. HuysORCiD, Michael A. RappORCiD, Andreas HeinzORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435140
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43514
ISSN:1433-8491
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (621)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/16
Year of Completion:2014
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/16
Tag:intelligence; prediction error signal; reinforcement learning; stress; ventral striatum
Issue:621
Pagenumber:11
First Page:35
Last Page:43
Source:European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience 265 (2015) 35–43 DOI: 10.1007/s00406-014-0519-3
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo