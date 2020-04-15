Improvement of left ventricular ejection fraction in revascularized postmyocardial patients
- BACKGROUND: Reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≤30% is the most powerful prognostic indicator for sudden cardiac death (SCD) in patients after myocardial infarction (MI), but there are little data about long-term changes of LVEF after revascularization and the following implantation of a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis of 277 patients with reduced LVEF at least 1month after MI and complete revascularization. Patients (median time post-MI 23.4months; 74.3% after PCI, 25.7% after CABG were assigned either to group 1 (LVEF<30%) or group 2 (LVEF 30-40%). Biplane echocardiography was redone after a mean follow-up of 441±220days. RESULTS: LVEF increased significantly in both two groups (group 1: 26.2±4.8% to 32.4±8.5%; p<0.001; group 2: 38.2±2.5% to 44.4±9.6%; p<0.001). However, statistical analysis of first and second LVEF measurement by means of a LOWESS regression and with an appropriate correction of the regression towards the mean effect revealed only a moderateBACKGROUND: Reduced left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≤30% is the most powerful prognostic indicator for sudden cardiac death (SCD) in patients after myocardial infarction (MI), but there are little data about long-term changes of LVEF after revascularization and the following implantation of a cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). METHODS: We performed a retrospective analysis of 277 patients with reduced LVEF at least 1month after MI and complete revascularization. Patients (median time post-MI 23.4months; 74.3% after PCI, 25.7% after CABG were assigned either to group 1 (LVEF<30%) or group 2 (LVEF 30-40%). Biplane echocardiography was redone after a mean follow-up of 441±220days. RESULTS: LVEF increased significantly in both two groups (group 1: 26.2±4.8% to 32.4±8.5%; p<0.001; group 2: 38.2±2.5% to 44.4±9.6%; p<0.001). However, statistical analysis of first and second LVEF measurement by means of a LOWESS regression and with an appropriate correction of the regression towards the mean effect revealed only a moderate increase of the mean LVEF from 35 to 37% (p<0.001) with a large interindividual variation. CONCLUSIONS: The impact of early revascularization on LVEF appears to be low in the majority of post-MI heart failure patients. Owing to the high variability, a single measurement may not be reliable enough to justify a decision on ICD indication.…
|Author:
|Rona ReibisORCiDGND, Annett SalzwedelORCiD, Klaus Bonaventura, Heinz VöllerORCiD, Karl WegscheiderORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435093
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43509
1756-0546
|1756-0500
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|indication for statistical fallacy
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (882)
Postprint
|Postprint
English
|English
2017
|2017
Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
2020/04/15
|2020/04/15
|Tag:
|cardioverter-defibrillator; heart failure; myocardial infarction; regression toward the mean
882
|882
10
|10
|Source:
|BMC Research Notes 10 (2017) 244 DOI: 10.1186/s13104-017-2562-4
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Referiert
|Referiert
Open Access
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International