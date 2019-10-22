Schließen

Unifying the detrimental and beneficial effects of social network site use on self-esteem

  • Previous research offers equivocal results regarding the effect of social networking site use on individuals’ self-esteem. We con- duct a systematic literature review to examine the existing litera- ture and develop a theoretical framework in order to classify the results. The framework proposes that self-esteem is affected by three distinct processes that incorporate self-evaluative informa- tion: social comparison processes, social feedback processing, and self-reflective processes. Due to particularities of the social networking site environment, the accessibility and quality of self- evaluative information is altered, which leads to online-specific effects on users’ self-esteem. Results of the reviewed studies suggest that when a social networking site is used to compare oneself with others, it mostly results in decreases in users’ self- esteem. On the other hand, receiving positive social feedback from others or using these platforms to reflect on one’s own self is mainly associated with benefits for users’Previous research offers equivocal results regarding the effect of social networking site use on individuals’ self-esteem. We con- duct a systematic literature review to examine the existing litera- ture and develop a theoretical framework in order to classify the results. The framework proposes that self-esteem is affected by three distinct processes that incorporate self-evaluative informa- tion: social comparison processes, social feedback processing, and self-reflective processes. Due to particularities of the social networking site environment, the accessibility and quality of self- evaluative information is altered, which leads to online-specific effects on users’ self-esteem. Results of the reviewed studies suggest that when a social networking site is used to compare oneself with others, it mostly results in decreases in users’ self- esteem. On the other hand, receiving positive social feedback from others or using these platforms to reflect on one’s own self is mainly associated with benefits for users’ self-esteem. Nevertheless, inter-individual differences and the specific activ- ities performed by users on these platforms should be considered when predicting individual effects.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr567.pdfeng
    (2697KB)

    SHA-1: 6edea79fb68146146dee56ec8714e69a6579ab64

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Hannes-Vincent Krause, Katharina Baum, Annika BaumannORCiDGND, Hanna KrasnovaGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-435037
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43503
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a systematic literature review
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (567)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/22
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/22
Tag:body-image; college-students; facebook use; friends; impact; life satisfaction; media use; online; time spent; validation
Issue:567
Pagenumber:39
Source:Media Psychology (2019) DOI: 10.1080/15213269.2019.1656646
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo