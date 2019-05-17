Schließen

Crystal structures of three cyclohexane‑based γ‑spirolactams

  The title compounds, 2-azaspiro[4.5]deca-1-one, C₉H₁₅NO, (1a), cis-8-methyl-2-azaspiro[4.5]deca-1-one, C₁₀H₁₇NO, (1b), and trans-8-methyl-2-azaspiro[4.5]deca-1-one, C₁₀H₁₇NO, (1c), were synthesized from benzoic acids 2 in only 3 steps in high yields. Crystallization from n-hexane afforded single crystals, suitable for X-ray diffraction. Thus, the configurations, conformations, and interesting crystal packing effects have been determined unequivocally. The bicyclic skeleton consists of a lactam ring, attached by a spiro junction to a cyclohexane ring. The lactam ring adopts an envelope conformation and the cyclohexane ring has a chair conformation. The main difference between compound 1b and compound 1c is the position of the carbonyl group on the 2-pyrrolidine ring with respect to the methyl group on the 8-position of the cyclohexane ring, which is cis (1b) or trans (1c). A remarkable feature of all three compounds is the existence of a mirror plane within the molecule. Given that all compounds crystallize in centrosymmetric space groups, the packing always contains interesting enantiomer-like pairs. Finally, the structures are stabilized by intermolecular N–H···O hydrogen bonds.

Metadaten
Author:Tobias Krueger, Alexandra Kelling, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND, Uwe SchildeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1186/s13065-019-0586-7
ISSN:2661-801X
Parent Title (English):BMC Chemistry
Subtitle (English):determination of configurations and conformations
Publisher:Springer International Publishing
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/17
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/09/18
Tag:2-Azaspiro[4.5]deca-1-ones; Cis- and trans-form; Configuration; Conformation; Lactams
Volume:13
Issue:69
Pagenumber:9
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_28
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 738

