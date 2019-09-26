Theoretical analyses of univariate estimation-of-distribution algorithms
- Optimization is a core part of technological advancement and is usually heavily aided by computers. However, since many optimization problems are hard, it is unrealistic to expect an optimal solution within reasonable time. Hence, heuristics are employed, that is, computer programs that try to produce solutions of high quality quickly. One special class are estimation-of-distribution algorithms (EDAs), which are characterized by maintaining a probabilistic model over the problem domain, which they evolve over time. In an iterative fashion, an EDA uses its model in order to generate a set of solutions, which it then uses to refine the model such that the probability of producing good solutions is increased. In this thesis, we theoretically analyze the class of univariate EDAs over the Boolean domain, that is, over the space of all length-n bit strings. In this setting, the probabilistic model of a univariate EDA consists of an n-dimensional probability vector where each component denotes the probability to sample a 1 for thatOptimization is a core part of technological advancement and is usually heavily aided by computers. However, since many optimization problems are hard, it is unrealistic to expect an optimal solution within reasonable time. Hence, heuristics are employed, that is, computer programs that try to produce solutions of high quality quickly. One special class are estimation-of-distribution algorithms (EDAs), which are characterized by maintaining a probabilistic model over the problem domain, which they evolve over time. In an iterative fashion, an EDA uses its model in order to generate a set of solutions, which it then uses to refine the model such that the probability of producing good solutions is increased. In this thesis, we theoretically analyze the class of univariate EDAs over the Boolean domain, that is, over the space of all length-n bit strings. In this setting, the probabilistic model of a univariate EDA consists of an n-dimensional probability vector where each component denotes the probability to sample a 1 for that position in order to generate a bit string. My contribution follows two main directions: first, we analyze general inherent properties of univariate EDAs. Second, we determine the expected run times of specific EDAs on benchmark functions from theory. In the first part, we characterize when EDAs are unbiased with respect to the problem encoding. We then consider a setting where all solutions look equally good to an EDA, and we show that the probabilistic model of an EDA quickly evolves into an incorrect model if it is always updated such that it does not change in expectation. In the second part, we first show that the algorithms cGA and MMAS-fp are able to efficiently optimize a noisy version of the classical benchmark function OneMax. We perturb the function by adding Gaussian noise with a variance of σ², and we prove that the algorithms are able to generate the true optimum in a time polynomial in σ² and the problem size n. For the MMAS-fp, we generalize this result to linear functions. Further, we prove a run time of Ω(n log(n)) for the algorithm UMDA on (unnoisy) OneMax. Last, we introduce a new algorithm that is able to optimize the benchmark functions OneMax and LeadingOnes both in O(n log(n)), which is a novelty for heuristics in the domain we consider.…
- Optimierung ist ein Hauptbestandteil technologischen Fortschritts und oftmals computergestützt. Da viele Optimierungsprobleme schwer sind, ist es jedoch unrealistisch, eine optimale Lösung in angemessener Zeit zu erwarten. Daher werden Heuristiken verwendet, also Programme, die versuchen hochwertige Lösungen schnell zu erzeugen. Eine konkrete Klasse sind Estimation-of-Distribution-Algorithmen (EDAs), die sich durch das Entwickeln probabilistischer Modelle über dem Problemraum auszeichnen. Ein solches Modell wird genutzt, um neue Lösungen zu erzeugen und damit das Modell zu verfeinern, um im nächsten Schritt mit erhöhter Wahrscheinlichkeit bessere Lösungen zu generieren. In dieser Arbeit untersuchen wir die Klasse univariater EDAs in der booleschen Domäne, also im Raum aller Bitstrings der Länge n. Das probabilistische Modell eines univariaten EDAs besteht dann aus einem n-dimensionalen Wahrscheinlichkeitsvektor, in dem jede Komponente die Wahrscheinlichkeit angibt, eine 1 an der entsprechenden Stelle zu erzeugen. Mein BeitragOptimierung ist ein Hauptbestandteil technologischen Fortschritts und oftmals computergestützt. Da viele Optimierungsprobleme schwer sind, ist es jedoch unrealistisch, eine optimale Lösung in angemessener Zeit zu erwarten. Daher werden Heuristiken verwendet, also Programme, die versuchen hochwertige Lösungen schnell zu erzeugen. Eine konkrete Klasse sind Estimation-of-Distribution-Algorithmen (EDAs), die sich durch das Entwickeln probabilistischer Modelle über dem Problemraum auszeichnen. Ein solches Modell wird genutzt, um neue Lösungen zu erzeugen und damit das Modell zu verfeinern, um im nächsten Schritt mit erhöhter Wahrscheinlichkeit bessere Lösungen zu generieren. In dieser Arbeit untersuchen wir die Klasse univariater EDAs in der booleschen Domäne, also im Raum aller Bitstrings der Länge n. Das probabilistische Modell eines univariaten EDAs besteht dann aus einem n-dimensionalen Wahrscheinlichkeitsvektor, in dem jede Komponente die Wahrscheinlichkeit angibt, eine 1 an der entsprechenden Stelle zu erzeugen. Mein Beitrag folgt zwei Hauptrichtungen: Erst untersuchen wir allgemeine inhärente Eigenschaften univariater EDAs. Danach bestimmen wir die erwartete Laufzeit gewisser EDAs auf Benchmarks aus der Theorie. Im ersten Abschnitt charakterisieren wir, wann EDAs unbefangen bezüglich der Problemcodierung sind. Dann untersuchen wir sie in einem Szenario, in dem alle Lösungen gleich gut sind, und zeigen, dass sich ihr Modell schnell zu einem falschen entwickelt, falls es immer so angepasst wird, dass sich im Erwartungswert nichts ändert. Im zweiten Abschnitt zeigen wir, dass die Algorithmen cGA und MMAS-fp eine verrauschte Variante des klassischen Benchmarks OneMax effizient optimieren, bei der eine Gaussverteilung mit Varianz σ² hinzuaddiert wird. Wir beweisen, dass die Algorithmen das wahre Optimum in polynomieller Zeit bezüglich σ² und n erzeugen. Für den MMAS-fp verallgemeinern wir dieses Ergebnis auf lineare Funktionen. Weiterhin beweisen wir eine Laufzeit von Ω(n log(n)) für den Algorithmus UMDA auf OneMax (ohne Rauschen). Zuletzt führen wir einen neuen Algorithmus ein, der die Benchmarks OneMax und LeadingOnes in O(n log(n)) optimiert, was zuvor für noch keine Heuristik gezeigt wurde.…