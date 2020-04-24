Growing out of the crisis
- Greece’s currently planned institutional reforms will help to get the country going with limited economic growth. With an economy based primarily on tourism, trade, and agriculture, Greece lacks an established competitive industry and an innovation-friendly environment, resulting in a low export ratio given the small size of the country and its long-time EU-membership. Instead, Greece exports only its nation's talent, with low returns. To become prosperous, the country must better capitalize on its Eurozone membership and add innovative sectors to its economic structure. Given Greece's hidden assets, such as the attractiveness of the country, a small number of strong research centers and an impressive diaspora in research, finance and business, we envision a Greek “Silicon Valley” and propose a ten point policy plan to achieve that goal.
|Author:
|Benedikt Herrmann, Alexander S. KritikosORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-434805
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43480
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|hidden assets to Greece's transition to an innovation economy
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (896)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/04/24
|Year of Completion:
|2013
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/04/24
|Tag:
|Greece; entrepreneurship; growth strategy; innovation; innovation systems; regulatory environment
|Issue:
|896
|Pagenumber:
|25
|Source:
|IZA Journal of European Labor Studies 2 (2013) 14 DOI: 10.1186/2193-9012-2-14
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 2.0 Generic