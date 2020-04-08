Ginkgo biloba special extract LI 1370 improves dual-task walking in patients with MCI
Background In patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), gait instability, particularly in dual-task situations, has been associated with impaired executive function and an increased fall risk. Ginkgo biloba extract (GBE) could be an effective mean to improve gait stability. Aims This study investigated the effect of GBE on spatiotemporal gait parameters of MCI patients while walking under single and dual-task conditions. Methods Fifty patients aged 50-85 years with MCI and associated dual-task-related gait impairment participated in this randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, exploratory phase IV drug trial. Intervention group (IG) patients received GBE (Symfona (R) forte 120 mg) twice-daily for 6 months while control group (CG) patients received placebo capsules. A 6-month open-label phase with identical GBE dosage followed. Gait was quantified at months 0, 3, 6 and 12. Results After 6 months, dual-task-related cadence increased in the IG compared to the CG (p = 0.019, d = 0.71). No significant changes, but GBE-associated numerical non-significant trends were found after 6-month treatment for dual-task-related gait velocity and stride time variability. Discussion Findings suggest that 120 mg of GBE twice-daily for at least 6 months may improve dual-task-related gait performance in patients with MCI. Conclusions The observed gait improvements add to the understanding of the self-reported unspecified improvements among MCI patients when treated with standardised GBE.
Author:
|Yves J. Gschwind, Stephanie A. Bridenbaugh, Sarah Reinhard, Urs GranacherORCiD, Andreas U. MonschGND, Reto W. Kressig
Subtitle (English):
|a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled exploratory study
Tag:
|Ginkgo biloba extract; cognitive enhancer; executive function; gait; mild cognitive impairment; walking
