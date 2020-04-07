Schließen

Geometric aspects of transversal Killing spinors on Riemannian flows

  • We study a Killing spinor type equation on spin Riemannian flows. We prove integrability conditions and partially classify those flows carrying non-trivial solutions.

Nicolas Ginoux, Georges Habib
Abhandlungen aus dem Mathematischen Seminar der Universität Hamburg 78 (2008) 69–90
