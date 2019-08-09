De la pintura de viaje a la fotografía
- Este artículo estudia el papel de Alexander von Humboldt como promotor de una representación iconográfica del Nuevo Mundo. El objetivo de Humboldt era proporcionar una nueva imagen de América, basada en hechos reales, encontrados in situ, y no en la fantasía europea. Esta representación se sitúa entre su estricta visión científica, y su combinación con su elaborada sensibilidad artística, y, por lo tanto, utiliza tanto elementos textuales como visuales para transportar el conocimiento producido. En este trabajo se analizan las fuentes que inspiraron a Humboldt para desarrollar lo que hoy entendemos por «arte científico» así como los criterios que deberían aplicarse a este género. Partiendo de la importancia que tuvo la pintura de viaje para su gran proyecto americano, interesa de particular manera su interacción con los inicios del nuevo medio de la fotografía y las ventajas que él vio en este importante avance tecnológico.
- Dieser Artikel untersucht die Rolle Alexander von Humboldts als Förderer einer ikonographischen Repräsentation der Neuen Welt. Humboldts Ziel war es, ein neues Bild von Amerika zu liefern, basierend auf realen Ereignissen, die in situ und nicht in der europäischen Fantasie stattfanden. Diese Darstellung verbindet seine strenge wissenschaftliche Vision mit seiner ausgeprägten künstlerischen Sensibilität und verwendet sowohl textliche als auch visuelle Elemente, um das erzeugte Wissen zu transportieren. In diesem Beitrag werden die Quellen analysiert, die Humboldt dazu inspirierten, das zu entwickeln, was wir heute unter "wissenschaftlicher Kunst" verstehen, sowie die Kriterien, die für dieses Genre gelten sollten. Ausgehend von der Bedeutung, die die Reisemalerei für sein großes amerikanisches Projekt hatte, ist auch seine Interaktion mit den Anfängen des neuen Mediums Fotografie und die Vorteile, die er in diesem wichtigen technologischen Fortschritt sah, von besonderem Interesse.
- This paper studies the role Alexander von Humboldt played as forerunner of an iconographic representation of the New World. Humboldt’s aim was to provide a new image of America, based on actual facts, found in situ, and not coming out of the European imagination. This representation lies somewhere between his rigorous scientific vision and its combination with his elaborate artistic sensibility, therefore using both textual and visual elements to convey the knowledge produced. In this work, the sources that inspired Humboldt to develop what today is known as “scientific art” as well as the criteria that should be applied to this genre, are analyzed. Starting with the relevance of travel painting for his great American project, it is of particular interest the study of its interaction with the incipient photographic technology, as well as the benefits he identified on the utilization of this innovation.
|Author:
|Sandra RebokORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-434466
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43446
|Parent Title (German):
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; international review for Humboldtian studies
|Subtitle (Spanish):
|Alexander von Humboldt y la representación artística del Nuevo Mundo
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|Spanish
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/08/09
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/09/11
|Tag:
|Alexander von Humboldt; Fotografie; Landschaftsmalerei; wissenschaftliche Expedition
landscape painting; photography; scientific expeditions
expediciones científicas; fotografía; pintura de paisaje
|Volume:
|XIX
|Issue:
|37
|Pagenumber:
|15
|First Page:
|97
|Last Page:
|111
|Source:
|HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz, [XIX (2018) 37]
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|GK 4953, NU 5089, WB 3187, RT 10026, RB 10032
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 509 Histor., geogr., personenbezogene Behandlung
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 911 Historische Geografie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; International Review for Humboldtian Studies, ISSN 1617-5239 / HiN XIX, 37 (2018)
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|The original publication is available at
http://dx.doi.org/10.18443/275