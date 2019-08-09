Antike Marmorarten nach Zoёga’s Bestimmungen
- Während seines Romaufenthaltes 1805 befasste Humboldt sich mit antiken Marmorarten und legte dazu eine Sammlung an. Zusammen mit einem unveröffentlichten Manuskript Humboldts sind Teile dieser Sammlung, Originaletiketten sowie die damalige Bestandsliste im Museum für Naturkunde Berlin erhalten. Dieses Marmor-Ensemble wird im vorliegenden Beitrag im Kontext von Reise- und Sammeltraditionen, von wissenschaftsgeschichtlichen Klassifizierungen antiker Marmore sowie in Humboldts Werkzusammenhang vorgestellt.
- During his stay in Rome in 1805, Humboldt undertook a study of antique types of marble and assembled a collection. Together with an unpublished manuscript by Humboldt, parts of this collection as well as original labels and the contemporary inventory list are preserved in the Museum für Naturkunde Berlin (Berlin Natural History Museum). In this contribution, this marble collection is presented in the contexts of traditions of travelling and collecting, of classifications of antique marble within the history of science, and of Humboldt’s work as a whole.
- Lors de son séjour à Rome en 1805, Humboldt entreprit une étude des types de marbre anciens et rassembla une collection. Avec un manuscrit inédit de Humboldt, des parties de cette collection ainsi que des étiquettes originales et la liste contemporaine d'inventaire sont conservées au Museum für Naturkunde Berlin (Musée d'histoire naturelle de Berlin). Dans cette contribution, cette collection de marbre est présentée dans le contexte des traditions de voyage et de collection, des classifications du marbre antique dans l'histoire de la science et de l'œuvre de Humboldt dans son ensemble.
Author:
|Cettina RapisardaGND
HiN : Alexander von Humboldt im Netz ; international review for Humboldtian studies
Alexander von Humboldts Sammlung und Gesteinsstudien in Rom
Date of first Publication:
2019/08/09
|1805; Amerikanische Reisetagebücher; Gesteinsstudien; Italienreise; Marmor; Mineralogie der Alten Sammlung
