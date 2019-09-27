Light-induced pH cycle

Background Many biochemical reactions depend on the pH of their environment and some are strongly accelerated in an acidic surrounding. A classical approach to control biochemical reactions non-invasivly is by changing the temperature. However, if the pH could be controlled by optical means using photo-active chemicals, this would mean to be able to accelerate suitable biochemical reactions. Optically switching the pH can be achieved by using photoacids. A photoacid is a molecule with a functional group that releases a proton upon irradiation with the suitable wavelength, acidifying the environmental aqueous surrounding. A major goal of this work was to establish a non-invasive method of optically controlling the pH in aqueous solutions, offering the opportunity to enhance the known chemical reactions portfolio. To demonstrate the photo-switchable pH cycling we chose an enzymatic assay using acid phosphatase, which is an enzyme with a strong pH dependent activity. Results In this work we could demonstrate a light-induced, reversible

Background Many biochemical reactions depend on the pH of their environment and some are strongly accelerated in an acidic surrounding. A classical approach to control biochemical reactions non-invasivly is by changing the temperature. However, if the pH could be controlled by optical means using photo-active chemicals, this would mean to be able to accelerate suitable biochemical reactions. Optically switching the pH can be achieved by using photoacids. A photoacid is a molecule with a functional group that releases a proton upon irradiation with the suitable wavelength, acidifying the environmental aqueous surrounding. A major goal of this work was to establish a non-invasive method of optically controlling the pH in aqueous solutions, offering the opportunity to enhance the known chemical reactions portfolio. To demonstrate the photo-switchable pH cycling we chose an enzymatic assay using acid phosphatase, which is an enzyme with a strong pH dependent activity. Results In this work we could demonstrate a light-induced, reversible control of the enzymatic activity of acid phosphatase non-invasivly. To successfully conduct those experiments a high power LED array was designed and built, suitable for a 96 well standard microtiter plate, not being commercially available. Heat management and a lateral ventilation system to avoid heat accumulation were established and a stable light intensity achieved. Different photoacids were characterised and their pH dependent absorption spectra recorded. By using the reversible photoacid G-acid as a proton donor, the pH can be changed reversibly using high power UV 365 nm LEDs. To demonstrate the pH cycling, acid phosphatase with hydrolytic activity under acidic conditions was chosen. An assay using the photoacid together with the enzyme was established, also providing that G-acid does not inhibit acid phosphatase. The feasibility of reversibly regulating the enzyme’s pH dependent activity by optical means was demonstrated, by controlling the enzymatic activity with light. It was demonstrated that the enzyme activity depends on the light exposure time only. When samples are not illuminated and left in the dark, no enzymatic activity was recorded. The process can be rapidly controlled by simply switching the light on and off and should be applicable to a wide range of enzymes and biochemical reactions. Conclusions Reversible photoacids offer a light-dependent regulation of pH, making them extremely attractive for miniaturizable, non-invasive and time-resolved control of biochemical reactions. Many enzymes have a sharp pH dependent activity, thus the established setup in this thesis could be used for a versatile enzyme portfolio. Even though the demonstrated photo-switchable strategy could also be used for non-enzymatic assays, greatly facilitating the assay establishment. Photoacids have the potential for high throughput methods and automation. We demonstrated that it is possible to control photoacids using commonly available LEDs, making their use in highly integrated devices and instruments more attractive. The successfully designed 96 well high power UV LED array presents an opportunity for general combinatorial analysis in e.g. photochemistry, where a high light intensity is needed for the investigation of various reactions.

