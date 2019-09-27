Light-induced pH cycle
Licht-induzierte pH- Steuerung
- Background Many biochemical reactions depend on the pH of their environment and some are strongly accelerated in an acidic surrounding. A classical approach to control biochemical reactions non-invasivly is by changing the temperature. However, if the pH could be controlled by optical means using photo-active chemicals, this would mean to be able to accelerate suitable biochemical reactions. Optically switching the pH can be achieved by using photoacids. A photoacid is a molecule with a functional group that releases a proton upon irradiation with the suitable wavelength, acidifying the environmental aqueous surrounding. A major goal of this work was to establish a non-invasive method of optically controlling the pH in aqueous solutions, offering the opportunity to enhance the known chemical reactions portfolio. To demonstrate the photo-switchable pH cycling we chose an enzymatic assay using acid phosphatase, which is an enzyme with a strong pH dependent activity. Results In this work we could demonstrate a light-induced, reversibleBackground Many biochemical reactions depend on the pH of their environment and some are strongly accelerated in an acidic surrounding. A classical approach to control biochemical reactions non-invasivly is by changing the temperature. However, if the pH could be controlled by optical means using photo-active chemicals, this would mean to be able to accelerate suitable biochemical reactions. Optically switching the pH can be achieved by using photoacids. A photoacid is a molecule with a functional group that releases a proton upon irradiation with the suitable wavelength, acidifying the environmental aqueous surrounding. A major goal of this work was to establish a non-invasive method of optically controlling the pH in aqueous solutions, offering the opportunity to enhance the known chemical reactions portfolio. To demonstrate the photo-switchable pH cycling we chose an enzymatic assay using acid phosphatase, which is an enzyme with a strong pH dependent activity. Results In this work we could demonstrate a light-induced, reversible control of the enzymatic activity of acid phosphatase non-invasivly. To successfully conduct those experiments a high power LED array was designed and built, suitable for a 96 well standard microtiter plate, not being commercially available. Heat management and a lateral ventilation system to avoid heat accumulation were established and a stable light intensity achieved. Different photoacids were characterised and their pH dependent absorption spectra recorded. By using the reversible photoacid G-acid as a proton donor, the pH can be changed reversibly using high power UV 365 nm LEDs. To demonstrate the pH cycling, acid phosphatase with hydrolytic activity under acidic conditions was chosen. An assay using the photoacid together with the enzyme was established, also providing that G-acid does not inhibit acid phosphatase. The feasibility of reversibly regulating the enzyme’s pH dependent activity by optical means was demonstrated, by controlling the enzymatic activity with light. It was demonstrated that the enzyme activity depends on the light exposure time only. When samples are not illuminated and left in the dark, no enzymatic activity was recorded. The process can be rapidly controlled by simply switching the light on and off and should be applicable to a wide range of enzymes and biochemical reactions. Conclusions Reversible photoacids offer a light-dependent regulation of pH, making them extremely attractive for miniaturizable, non-invasive and time-resolved control of biochemical reactions. Many enzymes have a sharp pH dependent activity, thus the established setup in this thesis could be used for a versatile enzyme portfolio. Even though the demonstrated photo-switchable strategy could also be used for non-enzymatic assays, greatly facilitating the assay establishment. Photoacids have the potential for high throughput methods and automation. We demonstrated that it is possible to control photoacids using commonly available LEDs, making their use in highly integrated devices and instruments more attractive. The successfully designed 96 well high power UV LED array presents an opportunity for general combinatorial analysis in e.g. photochemistry, where a high light intensity is needed for the investigation of various reactions.…
- Hintergrund Viele biochemische Reaktionen hängen vom pH-Wert ihrer Umgebung ab. Einige werden in einer sauren Umgebung stark beschleunigt. Ein klassischer Kontrollansatz nicht-invasiver biochemischer Reaktionen stellt die Änderung der Temperatur dar. Wenn jedoch der pH-Wert durch photoaktiven Chemikalien optisch gesteuert werden könnte, wäre es möglich geeignete biochemische Reaktionen zu beschleunigen. Die optische Steuerung des pH-Wertes kann durch die Verwendung von Photosäuren erfolgen. Eine Photosäure ist ein Molekül mit einer funktionellen Gruppe, welche bei Bestrahlung mit der geeigneten Wellenlänge ein Proton freisetzt und somit wässrige Umgebung ansäuert. Ein Hauptziel dieser Arbeit war es, eine nicht-invasive Methode zu etablieren und ein Verfahren zur optischen Kontrolle des pH-Wertes in wässrigen Lösungen zu entwickeln und somit das Portfolio biochemischer Reaktionen zu erweitern. Zur Demonstration der optischen Kontrolle des pH-Wertes wurde ein enzymatisches Assay mit der Verwendung von saurer Phosphatase gewählt. DiesesHintergrund Viele biochemische Reaktionen hängen vom pH-Wert ihrer Umgebung ab. Einige werden in einer sauren Umgebung stark beschleunigt. Ein klassischer Kontrollansatz nicht-invasiver biochemischer Reaktionen stellt die Änderung der Temperatur dar. Wenn jedoch der pH-Wert durch photoaktiven Chemikalien optisch gesteuert werden könnte, wäre es möglich geeignete biochemische Reaktionen zu beschleunigen. Die optische Steuerung des pH-Wertes kann durch die Verwendung von Photosäuren erfolgen. Eine Photosäure ist ein Molekül mit einer funktionellen Gruppe, welche bei Bestrahlung mit der geeigneten Wellenlänge ein Proton freisetzt und somit wässrige Umgebung ansäuert. Ein Hauptziel dieser Arbeit war es, eine nicht-invasive Methode zu etablieren und ein Verfahren zur optischen Kontrolle des pH-Wertes in wässrigen Lösungen zu entwickeln und somit das Portfolio biochemischer Reaktionen zu erweitern. Zur Demonstration der optischen Kontrolle des pH-Wertes wurde ein enzymatisches Assay mit der Verwendung von saurer Phosphatase gewählt. Dieses Enzym hat eine pH-abhängige Aktivität. Ergebnisse In dieser Arbeit konnte eine lichtinduzierte, nicht-invasive, reversible Kontrolle der enzymatischen Aktivität der sauren Phosphatase demonstriert werden. Um diese erfolgreich durchzuführen wurde ein Hochleistungs-LED-Array entworfen und gebaut, welches für standard 96er Mikrotiterplatten geeignet ist. So ein LED-Array ist nicht im Handel erhältlich. Zum Wärmemanagement wurde unter anderem ein seitliches Belüftungssystem zur Vermeidung von Wärmestau eingerichtet und somit eine stabile Licht Intensität erreicht. Verschiedene Photosäuren wurden charakterisiert und deren pH-abhängiges Absorptionsspektren aufgezeichnet. Unter Verwendung der reversiblen Photosäure G-Säure als Protonendonor kann der pH Wert mit Hilfe des Hochleistungs-LED-Arrays reversibel geändert werden. Um den schaltbaren pH- Wechsel zu demonstrieren wurde die saure Phosphatase, welche unter sauren pH Wert hydrolytische Aktivität zeigt, gewählt. Ein Assay, bei dem die Photosäure zusammen mit dem Enzym verwendet wurde zeigt, dass G-Säure die saure Phosphatase nicht hemmt. Die reversible Regelung der pH-abhängigen Aktivität des Enzyms durch optische Kontrolle wurde nachgewiesen. Es wurde gezeigt, dass die Enzymaktivität allein von der Belichtungszeit abhängig ist. Wenn die Proben nicht beleuchtet wurden und im Dunkeln blieben, wurde keine enzymatische Aktivität aufgezeichnet. Der Prozess kann einfach und schnell gesteuert durch Ein- und Ausschalten des Lichts gesteuert werden und sollte auf eine Vielzahl von Enzymen und biochemischen Reaktionen anwendbar sein. Schlussfolgerungen Reversible Photosäuren ermöglichen eine lichtabhängige Regulierung des pH-Wertes. Sie sind äußerst attraktiv für miniaturisierbare, nicht invasive und zeitaufgelöste Steuerung von biochemischen Reaktionen. Viele Enzyme haben eine starke pH-abhängige Aktivität, daher könnte der in dieser Arbeit etablierte für ein vielseitiges Enzymportfolio verwendet werden. Die vorgestellte photo-schaltbare-Strategie könnte jedoch auch für nicht-enzymatische verwendet werden. Photosäuren haben das Potenzial für Hochdurchsatzverfahren und Automatisierung. Wir haben gezeigt, dass es möglich ist Photosäuren mit handelsüblichen LEDs, zu kontrollieren. Damit ist eine integration in Handelsübliche Geräte möglich. Das erfolgreich designte 96 Well Hochleisuntg- LED-Array bietet eine Möglichkeit zur allgemeinen kombinatorischen Analyse in z.B. Photochemie, wo eine hohe Lichtintensität für die Untersuchung verschiedener Reaktionen benötigt wird.…
|Author:
|Heike KagelORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-434353
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43435
|Subtitle (English):
|a non-invasive method to control biochemical reactions
|Subtitle (German):
|eine nicht-invasive Methode zur Kontrolle biochemischer Reaktionen
|Referee:
|Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND, Ilko BaldORCiDGND, Michel Köhler
|Advisor:
|Frank Fabian Bier, Marcus Frohme, Jörn Glökler
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/08/26
|Release Date:
|2019/09/27
|Tag:
|Hochleistungs-LED-Array; Photosäure; photoinduziert; saure Phosphatase
High Power LED Array; acid phosphatase; photo-induced; photoacid
|Pagenumber:
|VI, 118
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht