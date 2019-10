C-Arylglykoside und Chalkone

The ongoing age of scientific medicine spawned a broad spectrum of drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Nonetheless, it is the task of synthetic organic chemistry to expand this spectrum in new or known pathways and for various reasons. On the one hand, the availability of certain compounds in nature is often limited, so that synthetic methods increasingly take the place of less sustainable extraction. On the other hand, the physiological effect or the bioavailability of a drug can be increased through derivatization and drug adaptation. In this work, several representatives of the known drug classes aryl C-glycosides and chalcones were synthesized by the key step of palladium-catalyzed MATSUDA-HECK reaction. In the case of aryl C-glycosides, unsaturated carbohydrates (glycals) were first prepared by a ruthenium-catalyzed cyclization reaction. These were subsequiently reacted with differently substituted diazonium salts in the above-mentioned palladium-catalyzed coupling reaction. When evaluating the analytical data, it was

The ongoing age of scientific medicine spawned a broad spectrum of drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Nonetheless, it is the task of synthetic organic chemistry to expand this spectrum in new or known pathways and for various reasons. On the one hand, the availability of certain compounds in nature is often limited, so that synthetic methods increasingly take the place of less sustainable extraction. On the other hand, the physiological effect or the bioavailability of a drug can be increased through derivatization and drug adaptation. In this work, several representatives of the known drug classes aryl C-glycosides and chalcones were synthesized by the key step of palladium-catalyzed MATSUDA-HECK reaction. In the case of aryl C-glycosides, unsaturated carbohydrates (glycals) were first prepared by a ruthenium-catalyzed cyclization reaction. These were subsequiently reacted with differently substituted diazonium salts in the above-mentioned palladium-catalyzed coupling reaction. When evaluating the analytical data, it was found that the trans-diastereomers were solitarily formed. Subsequiently, it was shown that the double bonds of these compounds can be functionalized by hydrogenation, dihydroxylation and epoxidation. By applying these methods an aryl C-glycoside similar to the diabetes drug Dapagliflozin was synthesized. The second part of this work, depicts the synthesis of aryl allyl chromanones by the Matsuda-Heck reaction of various 8-allyl chromanones and diazonium salts. It could be observed that a MOM-protection group in the 7-position of the chromanone ring suppresses the expression of product mixtures. In each case only one of the possible compounds is formed. The position of the double bond was localized by 2D NMR studies. In cooperation with theoretical chemistry, calculations were carried out to investigate how the observed compounds were formed. However, an explicit statement could not be made, due to an interaction within the molecule. Finally, the compounds obtained were converted into chalcones in an allylic oxidation reaction. Ru-catalyzed methods showed no suitability. However, a metal-free, microwave-assisted method could be successfully applied so that the synthesis of certain examples of this physiologically active substance class could be shown.

