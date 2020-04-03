Schließen

FUV and X-Ray absorption in the warm-hot intergalactic medium

  • The Warm-Hot Intergalactic Medium (WHIM) arises from shock-heated gas collapsing in large-scale filaments and probably harbours a substantial fraction of the baryons in the local Universe. Absorption-line measurements in the ultraviolet (UV) and in the X-ray band currently represent the best method to study the WHIM at low redshifts. We here describe the physical properties of the WHIM and the concepts behind WHIM absorption line measurements of Hi and high ions such as Ovi, Ovii, and Oviii in the far-ultraviolet and X-ray band. We review results of recent WHIM absorption line studies carried out with UV and X-ray satellites such as FUSE, HST, Chandra, and XMM-Newton and discuss their implications for our knowledge of the WHIM.

Download full text files

  • pmnr864.pdfeng
    (2226KB)

    SHA-1: 7ff95d7f25e97a27de0375b2db3169b17258ce3e

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Philipp Richter, Frits B. S. Paerels, Jelle S. KaastraORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-434226
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43422
ISSN:1572-9672
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (864)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/03
Year of Completion:2008
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/03
Tag:cosmology : large-scale structure of the Universe; galaxies : intergalactic medium; quasars : absorption lines
Issue:864
Pagenumber:27
First Page:25
Last Page:49
Source:Space Science Reviews 134 (2008) 25–49 DOI: 10.1007/s11214-008-9325-4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo