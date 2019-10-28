A predisposition to brutality?
- The German Sonderweg thesis has been discarded in most research fields. Yet in regards to the military, things differ: all conflicts before the Second World War are interpreted as prelude to the war of extermination between 1939–1945. This article specifically looks at the Franco-Prussian War 1870–71 and German behaviour vis-à-vis regular combatants, civilians and irregular guerrilla fighters, the so-called francs-tireurs. The author argues that the counter-measures were not exceptional for nineteenth century warfare and also shows how selective reading of the existing secondary literature has distorted our view on the war.
|german practices against civilians and francs-tireurs during the Franco-Prussian war 1870–1871 and their relevance for the German ‘military Sonderweg’ debate
|Landwehr
Franco-Prussian War; Geneva convention of 1864; francs-tireurs; levee en masse; myth of Franktireurkrieg; siege of Paris 1870
|Small Wars & Insurgencies 30 (2019) 4–5, S. 968–993 DOI: 10.1080/09592318.2019.1638551
