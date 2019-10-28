Schließen

A predisposition to brutality?

  • The German Sonderweg thesis has been discarded in most research fields. Yet in regards to the military, things differ: all conflicts before the Second World War are interpreted as prelude to the war of extermination between 1939–1945. This article specifically looks at the Franco-Prussian War 1870–71 and German behaviour vis-à-vis regular combatants, civilians and irregular guerrilla fighters, the so-called francs-tireurs. The author argues that the counter-measures were not exceptional for nineteenth century warfare and also shows how selective reading of the existing secondary literature has distorted our view on the war.

german practices against civilians and francs-tireurs during the Franco-Prussian war 1870–1871 and their relevance for the German 'military Sonderweg' debate
Tag:Landwehr
Franco-Prussian War; Geneva convention of 1864; francs-tireurs; levee en masse; myth of Franktireurkrieg; siege of Paris 1870
Small Wars & Insurgencies 30 (2019) 4–5, S. 968–993
