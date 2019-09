Extraterrestrische Ex-zentriker

Since its beginning, space travel is examined by different disciplines. Likewise, philosophy has taken a critical look on this activity ever since. Though, until now a philosophic-systematic approach, with genuine ‘anthropological’ viewpoint, is lacking. This gap is getting obvious, since, after the discovery of the first exoplanets, new ‘astro-sciences’ (e.g. astrobiology, astrocognition, astrosociology) were established, for which ‘the human as space traveler’ is an explicit prerequisite, or for which the ‘detachability’ of human capacities is under discussion. The present master thesis is trying to uncover the necessary presuppositions, for the understanding of the human as a ‘space traveling life form’, without the narrow-minded perspective of naturalistic or culturalistic approaches. For this purpose, the systematic frame of Helmuth Plessners philosophical anthropology is selected, because, it offers a comprehensive ‘species-neutralized’ (i.e. it allows to contemplate about humans, animals and extraterrestrials equally, without

Since its beginning, space travel is examined by different disciplines. Likewise, philosophy has taken a critical look on this activity ever since. Though, until now a philosophic-systematic approach, with genuine ‘anthropological’ viewpoint, is lacking. This gap is getting obvious, since, after the discovery of the first exoplanets, new ‘astro-sciences’ (e.g. astrobiology, astrocognition, astrosociology) were established, for which ‘the human as space traveler’ is an explicit prerequisite, or for which the ‘detachability’ of human capacities is under discussion. The present master thesis is trying to uncover the necessary presuppositions, for the understanding of the human as a ‘space traveling life form’, without the narrow-minded perspective of naturalistic or culturalistic approaches. For this purpose, the systematic frame of Helmuth Plessners philosophical anthropology is selected, because, it offers a comprehensive ‘species-neutralized’ (i.e. it allows to contemplate about humans, animals and extraterrestrials equally, without ‘anthropocentric’ and ‘speciecist’ prejudices) examination of the matter in question. To exemplify these frame, and to elaborate in the course of this a philosophic-systematic approach to space travel, which is equally able to conceptualize the spacefaring extraterrestrial without anthropomorphization and to problematize the dealings with extraterrestrials in ethical and political regard, the topics of astrobiology, astroethics and astropolitics are discussed in separate chapters. At last, against all the odds, the approach is to defend as a new ‘critical-posthumanist’ option.

