Schließen

The genesis of the ‘Exceptional’ Republic

  • Almost half of the political life has been experienced under the state of emergency and state of siege policies in the Turkish Republic. In spite of such a striking number and continuity in the deployment of legal emergency powers, there are just a few legal and political studies examining the reasons for such permanency in governing practices. To fill this gap, this paper aims to discuss one of the most important sources of the ‘permanent’ political crisis in the country: the historical evolution of legal emergency power. In order to highlight how these policies have intensified the highly fragile citizenship regime by weakening the separation of power, repressing the use of political rights and increasing the discretionary power of both the executive and judiciary authori- ties, the paper sheds light on the emergence and production of a specific form of legality based on the idea of emergency and the principle of executive prerogative. In that context, it aims to provide a genealogical explanation of the evolution ofAlmost half of the political life has been experienced under the state of emergency and state of siege policies in the Turkish Republic. In spite of such a striking number and continuity in the deployment of legal emergency powers, there are just a few legal and political studies examining the reasons for such permanency in governing practices. To fill this gap, this paper aims to discuss one of the most important sources of the ‘permanent’ political crisis in the country: the historical evolution of legal emergency power. In order to highlight how these policies have intensified the highly fragile citizenship regime by weakening the separation of power, repressing the use of political rights and increasing the discretionary power of both the executive and judiciary authori- ties, the paper sheds light on the emergence and production of a specific form of legality based on the idea of emergency and the principle of executive prerogative. In that context, it aims to provide a genealogical explanation of the evolution of the excep- tional form of the nation-state, which is based on the way political society, representation, and legitimacy have been instituted and accompanying failure of the ruling classes in building hegemony in the country.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pwsr113.pdfeng
    (1519KB)

    SHA-1: 5e4700004da54a6d5e7a5dca97ad9ef38ca07312

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Zafer Yilmaz
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-434164
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43416
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):the permanency of the political crisis and the constitution of legal emergency power in Turkey
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (113)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/25
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/25
Tag:citizenship; law; security; turkish
Issue:113
Pagenumber:22
Source:British Journal of Middle Eastern Studies (2019) DOI: 10.1080/13530194.2019.1634393
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 89 Andere Literaturen / 890 Literaturen anderer Sprachen
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 910 Geografie, Reisen
9 Geschichte und Geografie / 94 Geschichte Europas / 940 Geschichte Europas
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo