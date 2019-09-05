Schließen

Ist Mode queer?

    Metadaten
    DOI:https://doi.org/http://d-nb.info/1123414882
    ISBN:978-3-8376-3490-7
    Parent Title (German):Fashion studies ; 7
    Subtitle (German):neue Perspektiven der Modeforschung
    Publisher:transcript
    Place of publication:Bielefeld
    Editor:Gertrud Lehnert, Maria Weilandt
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of Completion:2016
    Release Date:2019/09/05
    Pagenumber:221
    Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
    Dewey Decimal Classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst

