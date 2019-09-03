Schließen

The Food Movement, Culture, and Religion

  • This book explores the cultural and religious politics of the contemporary food movement, starting from the example of Jewish foodies, their zeal for pig (forbidden by Jewish law), and their talk about why ignoring traditional precepts around food is desirable. Focusing on the thought of Michael Pollan, Jonathan Schorsch questions the modernist, materialist and rationalist worldview of many foodies and discusses a lack of attention to culture, tradition, and religion.

Author:Jonathan Schorsch
ISBN:978-3-319-71705-0
Subtitle (German):a Tale of Pigs, Christians, Jews, and Politics
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Cham
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/09/03
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion / 200 Religion

