The Food Movement, Culture, and Religion
- This book explores the cultural and religious politics of the contemporary food movement, starting from the example of Jewish foodies, their zeal for pig (forbidden by Jewish law), and their talk about why ignoring traditional precepts around food is desirable. Focusing on the thought of Michael Pollan, Jonathan Schorsch questions the modernist, materialist and rationalist worldview of many foodies and discusses a lack of attention to culture, tradition, and religion.