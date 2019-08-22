2018 Declaration of Marseilles
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-433916
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43391
|Parent Title (German):
|Potsdamer Schriftenreihe zur Musikpädagogik
|Subtitle (English):
|For the Defense of Music and Music Education
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publication:
|Potsdam
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/08/22
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing Institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/09/03
|Issue:
|7
|Pagenumber:
|2
|First Page:
|161
|Last Page:
|162
|Source:
|Potsdamer Schriftenreihe zur Musikpädagogik / Heft 7 (2019) / ISBN 978-3-86956-466-1, S. 161-162
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|LR 56940 , LR 55400 , DT 1420
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Musik- und Musikpädagogik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 78 Musik / 780 Musik
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Peer Review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|Collections:
|Universität Potsdam / Schriftenreihen / Potsdamer Schriftenreihe zur Musikpädagogik / PSM 7 (2019)
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht