Romance and Irony

Author:Harald Pittel
Subtitle (German):Oscar Wilde and the Political
Referee:Dirk Wiemann, Gerold Sedlmayr
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/05/17
Release Date:2019/08/30
Pagenumber:286
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie / 100 Philosophie und Psychologie

