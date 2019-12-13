Schließen

Two attributes of number meaning

  • Many studies demonstrated interactions between number processing and either spatial codes (effects of spatial-numerical associations) or visual size-related codes (size-congruity effect). However, the interrelatedness of these two number couplings is still unclear. The present study examines the simultaneous occurrence of space- and size-numerical congruency effects and their interactions both within and across trials, in a magnitude judgment task physically small or large digits were presented left or right from screen center. The reaction times analysis revealed that space- and size-congruency effects coexisted in parallel and combined additively. Moreover, a selective sequential modulation of the two congruency effects was found. The size-congruency effect was reduced after size incongruent trials. The space-congruency effect, however, was only affected by the previous space congruency. The observed independence of spatial-numerical and within magnitude associations is interpreted as evidence that the two couplings reflectMany studies demonstrated interactions between number processing and either spatial codes (effects of spatial-numerical associations) or visual size-related codes (size-congruity effect). However, the interrelatedness of these two number couplings is still unclear. The present study examines the simultaneous occurrence of space- and size-numerical congruency effects and their interactions both within and across trials, in a magnitude judgment task physically small or large digits were presented left or right from screen center. The reaction times analysis revealed that space- and size-congruency effects coexisted in parallel and combined additively. Moreover, a selective sequential modulation of the two congruency effects was found. The size-congruency effect was reduced after size incongruent trials. The space-congruency effect, however, was only affected by the previous space congruency. The observed independence of spatial-numerical and within magnitude associations is interpreted as evidence that the two couplings reflect Different attributes of numerical meaning possibly related to orginality and cardinality.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr587.pdfeng
    (476KB)

    SHA-1: add95ef05c24347518bbc52929ca4825e8c4584f

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Michael Wiemers, Harold Bekkering, Oliver LindemannORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-433566
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43356
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):numerical associations with visual space and size exist in parallel
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (587)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/13
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/13
Tag:gratton effect; number processing; shared magnitude representation; size-congruity effect; spatial-numerical associations
Issue:587
Pagenumber:32
First Page:253
Last Page:261
Source:Experimental Psychology 64 (2017) 4, S. 253–261 DOI: 10.1027/1618-3169/a000366
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Hogrefe
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo