Schließen

Automatisierungstechnik I

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Hanna Theuer
ISBN:978-3-95545-247-6
Parent Title (German):Industrial Internet of Things - Grundlagen. Band 1
Publisher:Gito
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/08/29
First Page:165
Last Page:202
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo