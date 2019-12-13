Differential risk profiles for reactive and proactive aggression
- This two-wave longitudinal study identified configurations of social rejection, affiliation with aggressive peers, and academic failure and examined their predictivity for reactive and proactive aggression in a sample of 1,479 children and adolescents aged between 9 and 19 years. Latent profile analysis yielded three configurations of risk factors, made up of a non-risk group, a risk group scoring high on measures of social rejection (SR), and a risk group scoring high on measures of affiliation with aggressive peers and academic failure (APAF). Latent path analysis revealed that, as predicted, only membership in the SR group at T1 predicted reactive aggression at T2 17 months later. By contrast, only membership in the APAF group at T1 predicted proactive aggression at T2.
|Author:
|Janis JungORCiDGND, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Robert BuschingORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-433229
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43322
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|a longitudinal latent profile analysis
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (588)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/12/13
|Year of Completion:
|2017
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/12/13
|Tag:
|Germany; academic failure; adolescence; aggressive peers; childhood; reactive/proactive aggression; social rejection
|Issue:
|588
|Pagenumber:
|40
|First Page:
|71
|Last Page:
|84
|Source:
|Social Psychology 48 (2017) 2, S. 71–84 DOI: 10.1027/1864-9335/a000298
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Grantor:
|Hogrefe
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell 4.0 International