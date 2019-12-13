Schließen

Differential risk profiles for reactive and proactive aggression

  • This two-wave longitudinal study identified configurations of social rejection, affiliation with aggressive peers, and academic failure and examined their predictivity for reactive and proactive aggression in a sample of 1,479 children and adolescents aged between 9 and 19 years. Latent profile analysis yielded three configurations of risk factors, made up of a non-risk group, a risk group scoring high on measures of social rejection (SR), and a risk group scoring high on measures of affiliation with aggressive peers and academic failure (APAF). Latent path analysis revealed that, as predicted, only membership in the SR group at T1 predicted reactive aggression at T2 17 months later. By contrast, only membership in the APAF group at T1 predicted proactive aggression at T2.

Author:Janis JungORCiDGND, Barbara KrahéORCiDGND, Robert BuschingORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43322
Subtitle (English):a longitudinal latent profile analysis
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/13
Year of Completion:2017
Tag:Germany; academic failure; adolescence; aggressive peers; childhood; reactive/proactive aggression; social rejection
Source:Social Psychology 48 (2017) 2, S. 71–84 DOI: 10.1027/1864-9335/a000298
