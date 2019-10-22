Schließen

Evolving order?

  • Global food security governance is fraught with fragmentation, overlap and complexity. While calls for coordination and coherence abound, establishing an inter-organizational order at this level seems to remain difficult. While the emphasis in the literature has so far been on the global level, we know less about dynamics of inter-organizational relations in food security governance at the country level, and empirical studies are lacking. It is this research gap the article seeks to address by posing the following research question: In how far does inter-organizational order develop in the organizational field of food security governance at the country level? Theoretically and conceptually, the article draws on sociological institutionalism, and on work on inter-organizational relations. Empirically, the article conducts an exploratory case study of the organizational field of food security governance in Côte d’Ivoire, building on a qualitative content analysis of organizational documents covering a period from 2003 to 2016 andGlobal food security governance is fraught with fragmentation, overlap and complexity. While calls for coordination and coherence abound, establishing an inter-organizational order at this level seems to remain difficult. While the emphasis in the literature has so far been on the global level, we know less about dynamics of inter-organizational relations in food security governance at the country level, and empirical studies are lacking. It is this research gap the article seeks to address by posing the following research question: In how far does inter-organizational order develop in the organizational field of food security governance at the country level? Theoretically and conceptually, the article draws on sociological institutionalism, and on work on inter-organizational relations. Empirically, the article conducts an exploratory case study of the organizational field of food security governance in Côte d’Ivoire, building on a qualitative content analysis of organizational documents covering a period from 2003 to 2016 and semi-structured interviews with staff of international organizations from 2016. The article demonstrates that not all of the developments attributed to food security governance at the global level play out in the same way at the country level. Rather, in the case of Côte d’Ivoire there are signs for a certain degree of coherence between IOs in the field of food security governance and even for an – albeit limited – division of labour. However, this only holds for specific dimensions of the inter-organizational order and appears to be subject to continuous contestation and reinterpretation under the surface.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pwsr110.pdfeng
    (653KB)

    SHA-1: 172a8c9d84252fbe94527729c3c1c8100fa31c72

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Angela HeucherGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-433086
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43308
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Inter-organizational relations in the organizational field of food security governance in Côte d’Ivoire
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (110)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/22
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/22
Tag:food security governance; inter-organizational order; inter-organizational relations; international organizations; organizational fields
Issue:110
Pagenumber:26
Source:Forum for Development Studies (2019) DOI: 10.1080/08039410.2018.1562962
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo