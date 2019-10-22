Schließen

Undisclosed desires

  • Following decades of quality management featuring in higher education settings, questions regarding its implementation, impact and outcomes remain. Indeed, leaving aside anecdotal case studies and value-laden documentaries of best practice, current research still knows very little about the implementation of quality management in teaching and learning within higher education institutions. Referring to data collected from German higher education institutions in which a quality management department or functional equivalent was present, this article theorises and provides evidence for the supposition that the implementation of quality management follows two implicit logics. Specifically, it tends either towards the logic of appropriateness or, contrastingly, towards the logic of consequentialism. This study’s results also suggest that quality managers’ socialisation is related to these logics and that it influences their views on quality management in teaching and learning.

Download full text files

  • pwsr_109.pdfeng
    (1095KB)

    SHA-1: 9df379a2326bb858bbf7778b3ea1f1631d151632

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Markus SeyfriedORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-433040
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43304
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):quality managers’ normative notions regarding the implementation of quality management
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (109)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/10/22
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/10/22
Tag:appropriatenes; higher education; quality manager; teaching and learning
Issue:109
Pagenumber:15
Source:Assessment & Evaluation in Higher Education 44 (2019) 7, S. 1106–1119 DOI: 10.1080/02602938.2019.1573970
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Grantor:Taylor & Francis Open Access Agreement
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, Nicht kommerziell, Keine Bearbeitung 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo