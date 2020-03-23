The closer the better
- A growing literature has suggested that processing of visual information presented near the hands is facilitated. In this study, we investigated whether the near-hands superiority effect also occurs with the hands moving. In two experiments, participants performed a cyclical bimanual movement task requiring concurrent visual identification of briefly presented letters. For both the static and dynamic hand conditions, the results showed improved letter recognition performance with the hands closer to the stimuli. The finding that the encoding advantage for near-hand stimuli also occurred with the hands moving suggests that the effect is regulated in real time, in accordance with the concept of a bimodal neural system that dynamically updates hand position in external space.
|Author:
|Jos J. Adam, Thamar J. H. Bovend’Eerdt, Fleur E. P. van Dooren, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND, Jay PrattORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432963
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43296
|ISSN:
|1943-393X
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|hand proximity dynamically affects letter recognition accuracy
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (607)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/03/23
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/03/23
|Tag:
|perception and action
|Issue:
|607
|Pagenumber:
|8
|First Page:
|1533
|Last Page:
|1538
|Source:
|Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics 74 (2012) 1533–1538 DOI: 10.3758/s13414-012-0339-3
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 2.0 Generic
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle