Fixation positions after skipping saccades

  During reading, saccadic eye movements are generated to shift words into the center of the visual field for lexical processing. Recently, Krugel and Engbert (Vision Research 50:1532-1539, 2010) demonstrated that within-word fixation positions are largely shifted to the left after skipped words. However, explanations of the origin of this effect cannot be drawn from normal reading data alone. Here we show that the large effect of skipped words on the distribution of within-word fixation positions is primarily based on rather subtle differences in the low-level visual information acquired before saccades. Using arrangements of "x" letter strings, we reproduced the effect of skipped character strings in a highly controlled single-saccade task. Our results demonstrate that the effect of skipped words in reading is the signature of a general visuomotor phenomenon. Moreover, our findings extend beyond the scope of the widely accepted range-error model, which posits that within-word fixation positions in reading depend solely on the distances of target words. We expect that our results will provide critical boundary conditions for the development of visuomotor models of saccade planning during reading.

Metadaten
Author:André KrügelORCiDGND, Françoise Vitu, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432887
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43288
ISSN:1943-393X
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a single space makes a large difference
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (856)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/03/19
Year of Completion:2012
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/03/19
Tag:eye movements; motor control; reading; skipping
Issue:856
Pagenumber:8
First Page:1556
Last Page:1561
Source:Attention, Perception, & Psychophysics 74 (2012) 1556–1561 DOI:10.3758/s13414-012-0365-1
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 2.0 Generic
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

