Some fixed-point results on (generalized) Bruck-Reilly ∗-extensions of monoids

Eylem Guzel Karpuz, Ahmet Sinan Çevik, Jörg Koppitz, Ismail Naci Cangul In this paper, we determine necessary and sufficient conditions for Bruck-Reilly and generalized Bruck-Reilly ∗-extensions of arbitrary monoids to be regular, coregular and strongly π-inverse. These semigroup classes have applications in various field of mathematics, such as matrix theory, discrete mathematics and p-adic analysis (especially in operator theory). In addition, while regularity and coregularity have so many applications in the meaning of boundaries (again in operator theory), inverse monoids and Bruck-Reilly extensions contain a mixture fixed-point results of algebra, topology and geometry within the purposes of this journal.