Some fixed-point results on (generalized) Bruck-Reilly ∗-extensions of monoids
- In this paper, we determine necessary and sufficient conditions for Bruck-Reilly and generalized Bruck-Reilly ∗-extensions of arbitrary monoids to be regular, coregular and strongly π-inverse. These semigroup classes have applications in various field of mathematics, such as matrix theory, discrete mathematics and p-adic analysis (especially in operator theory). In addition, while regularity and coregularity have so many applications in the meaning of boundaries (again in operator theory), inverse monoids and Bruck-Reilly extensions contain a mixture fixed-point results of algebra, topology and geometry within the purposes of this journal.
|Author:
|Eylem Guzel KarpuzORCiD, Ahmet Sinan Çevik, Jörg Koppitz, Ismail Naci CangulORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432701
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43270
|ISSN:
|1687-1820
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (942)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/06/04
|Year of Completion:
|2013
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/06/04
|Tag:
|Bruck-Reilly extension; generalized Bruck-Reilly ∗-extension; regular monoid; π -inverse monoid
|Issue:
|942
|Pagenumber:
|11
|Source:
|Fixed Point Theory and Applications 2013 (2013) 78 DOI: 10.1186/1687-1812-2013-78
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (English):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung 2.0 Generic
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle