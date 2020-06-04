Schließen

Some fixed-point results on (generalized) Bruck-Reilly ∗-extensions of monoids

  • In this paper, we determine necessary and sufficient conditions for Bruck-Reilly and generalized Bruck-Reilly ∗-extensions of arbitrary monoids to be regular, coregular and strongly π-inverse. These semigroup classes have applications in various field of mathematics, such as matrix theory, discrete mathematics and p-adic analysis (especially in operator theory). In addition, while regularity and coregularity have so many applications in the meaning of boundaries (again in operator theory), inverse monoids and Bruck-Reilly extensions contain a mixture fixed-point results of algebra, topology and geometry within the purposes of this journal.

Author:Eylem Guzel KarpuzORCiD, Ahmet Sinan Çevik, Jörg Koppitz, Ismail Naci CangulORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432701
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43270
ISSN:1687-1820
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (942)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/06/04
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/06/04
Tag:Bruck-Reilly extension; generalized Bruck-Reilly ∗-extension; regular monoid; π -inverse monoid
Issue:942
Pagenumber:11
Source:Fixed Point Theory and Applications 2013 (2013) 78 DOI: 10.1186/1687-1812-2013-78
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 2.0 Generic
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

