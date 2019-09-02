Schließen

RAA2019

  RAA2019

These abstracts result from the 10th International Congress on the Application of Raman Spectroscopy in Art and Archaeology held 03.09. – 07.09.2019 in Potsdam (Germany). The RAA is an established biennial international conference series. Since the beginning in 2001, the RAA conferences promote Raman Spectroscopy and play an important role in increasing the field of its applications in art history, history, archaeology, palaeontology, conservation and restoration, museology, degradation of cultural heritage, archaeometry, etc. Furthermore, the development of new instrumentation, especially for non-invasive measurements, receives great attention. The Congress covers all topics of Raman spectroscopic applications in art and archaeology and focuses on the following themes: • Material characterization and degradation processes • Conservation issues affecting cultural heritage • Raman spectroscopy of biological and organic materials • Surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy • Chemometrics in Raman spectroscopy • Development of Raman techniques • New Raman instrumentation and applications in cultural heritage objects investigations • Raman spectroscopy in paleontology, paleoenvironment and archaeology

Subtitle (English):10th International Congress on the Application of Raman Spectroscopy in Art and Archaeology
Editor:Martin A. Ziemann
Document Type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/02
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Creating Corporation:University of Potsdam, Institute of Geosciences
Release Date:2019/09/02
Pagenumber:149
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer Review:Nicht referiert
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

