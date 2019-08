Das Recht auf Familiennachzug im Ausländerrecht

The thesis deals with the current regulations of the german residence law concerning the possibilities of family reunification. Weaknesses of the current regulations are pointed out, causes, justifications and possible solutions are considered. Focus of the thesis is the conflict, which can be summarized under the term of the discrimination of the nationals. To this end, the phenomenon of discriminiation against the nationals and the case law of the ECJ in the context of family reunification is examined. The main focus here is on the figure of crossborder relations, which the ECJ has meanwhile dropped down. As a result of this section of the paper, ist is stated that distinguishing between German and Union citizens is contrary to equality and must be abolished. Furthermore, the work considers various alternative life models in addition to the classic marriage of different sexes. With regard to same-sex partnerships, even after the introduction of „marriage for all“ further weaknesses are located, which are mainly based on the

The thesis deals with the current regulations of the german residence law concerning the possibilities of family reunification. Weaknesses of the current regulations are pointed out, causes, justifications and possible solutions are considered. Focus of the thesis is the conflict, which can be summarized under the term of the discrimination of the nationals. To this end, the phenomenon of discriminiation against the nationals and the case law of the ECJ in the context of family reunification is examined. The main focus here is on the figure of crossborder relations, which the ECJ has meanwhile dropped down. As a result of this section of the paper, ist is stated that distinguishing between German and Union citizens is contrary to equality and must be abolished. Furthermore, the work considers various alternative life models in addition to the classic marriage of different sexes. With regard to same-sex partnerships, even after the introduction of „marriage for all“ further weaknesses are located, which are mainly based on the fact that the right of familiy reunification depends on the existence of an institute that does not exist in large parts of the world. With regard to non-martial partnerships, however the current legal situation is considered sufficient. Finaly, the work considers spouses who are not intended and recognized in German law. These are forced, child and plural marriages. It examines how German law, and in particular the right of residence, deals with these marriages and waht purpose ist pursued by the existing regulations. While the legislator had the protection of the victims of such marriages in mind, the thesis concludes that there is a further danger which could only be avoided if these marriages would be recognized. After this, there could be possibilities to offer help to the victims in Germany. Overall, the thesis identifies serious shortcomings in human rights in the existing right of family reunification and proposes a general reorganization. The regulations considered correspond to the regulatory status in July 2018.

