Fairness versus efficiency

  • We investigate in a laboratory experiment whether procedural fairness concerns affect how well individuals are able to solve a coordination problem in a two-player Volunteer's Dilemma. Subjects receive external action recommendations, either to volunteer or to abstain from it, in order to facilitate coordination and improve efficiency. We manipulate the fairness of the recommendation procedure by varying the probabilities of receiving the disadvantageous recommendation to volunteer between players. We find evidence that while recommendations improve overall efficiency regardless of their implications for expected payoffs, there are behavioural asymmetries depending on the recommendation: advantageous recommendations are followed less frequently than disadvantageous ones and beliefs about others' actions are more pessimistic in the treatment with recommendations inducing unequal expected payoffs.

Metadaten
Author:Verena Kurz, Andreas OrlandORCiDGND, Kinga PosadzyORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432611
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43261
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):how procedural fairness concerns affect coordination
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (117)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/12/16
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/12/16
Tag:coordination; correlated equilibrium; experiment; procedural fairness; recommendations; volunteer’s dilemma
Issue:117
Pagenumber:26
First Page:601
Last Page:626
Source:Experimental Economics 21 (2018) 3, S. 601–626 DOI: 10.1007/s10683-017-9540-5
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

