Evolution support in heterogeneous service-oriented landscapes

  We present an approach that provides automatic or semi-automatic support for evolution and change management in heterogeneous legacy landscapes where (1) legacy heterogeneous, possibly distributed platforms are integrated in a service oriented fashion, (2) the coordination of functionality is provided at the service level, through orchestration, (3) compliance and correctness are provided through policies and business rules, (4) evolution and correctness-by-design are supported by the eXtreme Model Driven Development paradigm (XMDD) offered by the jABC (Margaria and Steffen in Annu. Rev. Commun. 57, 2004)—the model-driven service oriented development platform we use here for integration, design, evolution, and governance. The artifacts are here semantically enriched, so that automatic synthesis plugins can field the vision of Enterprise Physics: knowledge driven business process development for the end user. We demonstrate this vision along a concrete case study that became over the past three years a benchmark for Semantic Web Service discovery and mediation. We enhance the Mediation Scenario of the Semantic Web Service Challenge along the 2 central evolution paradigms that occur in practice: (a) Platform migration: platform substitution of a legacy system by an ERP system and (b) Backend extension: extension of the legacy Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Order Management System (OMS) backends via an additional ERP layer.

Metadaten
Author:Tiziana MargariaORCiDGND, Bernhard SteffenGND, Christian KubczakGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432405
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43240
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (918)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/05/27
Year of Completion:2010
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/05/27
Tag:SOA; evolving systems; semantic web services; service mediation; web services
Issue:918
Pagenumber:15
Source:Journal of the Brazilian Computer Society 16 (2010) pp. 35–47 DOI: 10.1007/s13173-010-0004-4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

