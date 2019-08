Spectroscopic analysis of the benchmark system Alpha Aurigae

Binaries play an important role in observational and theoretical astrophysics. Since the mass and the chemical composition are key ingredients for stellar evolution, high-resolution spectroscopy is an important and necessary tool to derive those parameters to high confidence in binaries. This involves carefully measured orbital motion by the determination of radial velocity (RV) shifts and sophisticated techniques to derive the abundances of elements within the stellar atmosphere. A technique superior to conventional cross-correlation methods to determine RV shifts in known as spectral disentangling. Hence, a major task of this thesis was the design of a sophisticated software package for this approach. In order to investigate secondary effects, such as flux and line-profile variations, imprinting changes on the spectrum the behavior of spectral disentangling on such variability is a key to understand the derived values, to improve them, and to get information about the variability itself. Therefore, the spectral disentangling code

Binaries play an important role in observational and theoretical astrophysics. Since the mass and the chemical composition are key ingredients for stellar evolution, high-resolution spectroscopy is an important and necessary tool to derive those parameters to high confidence in binaries. This involves carefully measured orbital motion by the determination of radial velocity (RV) shifts and sophisticated techniques to derive the abundances of elements within the stellar atmosphere. A technique superior to conventional cross-correlation methods to determine RV shifts in known as spectral disentangling. Hence, a major task of this thesis was the design of a sophisticated software package for this approach. In order to investigate secondary effects, such as flux and line-profile variations, imprinting changes on the spectrum the behavior of spectral disentangling on such variability is a key to understand the derived values, to improve them, and to get information about the variability itself. Therefore, the spectral disentangling code presented in this thesis and available to the community combines multiple advantages: separation of the spectra for detailed chemical analysis, derivation of orbital elements, derivation of individual RVs in order to investigate distorted systems (either by third body interaction or relativistic effects), the suppression of telluric contaminations, the derivation of variability, and the possibility to apply the technique to eclipsing binaries (important for orbital inclination) or in general to systems that undergo flux-variations. This code in combination with the spectral synthesis codes MOOG and SME was used in order to derive the carbon 12C/13C isotope ratio (CIR) of the benchmark binary Capella. The observational result will be set into context with theoretical evolution by the use of MESA models and resolves the discrepancy of theory and observations existing since the first measurement of Capella's CIR in 1976. The spectral disentangling code has been made available to the community and its applicability to completely different behaving systems, Wolf-Rayet stars, have also been investigated and resulted in a published article. Additionally, since this technique relies strongly on data quality, continues development of scientific instruments to achieve best observational data is of great importance in observational astrophysics. That is the reason why there has also been effort in astronomical instrumentation during the work on this thesis.

