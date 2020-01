The master thesis “Pedagogy of Integrity: an Analysis of the Conceptualization and Implementation of the MA Program Anglophone Modernities in Literature and Culture” deals with colonial patterns in higher education practices. It provides a theoretical framework for decolonization of academic teaching-learning practices on the micro- and meso-didactic levels and suggests concrete solutions for the decolonized education practices, especially for degree programs, which content focuses on post-colonial issues. Besides, through the exemplary analysis of the conceptualization and implementation of the MA Program Anglophone Modernities in Literature and Culture the work explores patterns of colonial heritage as well as will to decolonise these. The main thesis claims that (higher) education should be liberated from colonial patterns, so that real participation for all students in the collective knowledge production becomes possible. In the theoretical elaborations different concepts of critical and radical pedagogy, e.g. the ones of Paulo

The master thesis “Pedagogy of Integrity: an Analysis of the Conceptualization and Implementation of the MA Program Anglophone Modernities in Literature and Culture” deals with colonial patterns in higher education practices. It provides a theoretical framework for decolonization of academic teaching-learning practices on the micro- and meso-didactic levels and suggests concrete solutions for the decolonized education practices, especially for degree programs, which content focuses on post-colonial issues. Besides, through the exemplary analysis of the conceptualization and implementation of the MA Program Anglophone Modernities in Literature and Culture the work explores patterns of colonial heritage as well as will to decolonise these. The main thesis claims that (higher) education should be liberated from colonial patterns, so that real participation for all students in the collective knowledge production becomes possible. In the theoretical elaborations different concepts of critical and radical pedagogy, e.g. the ones of Paulo Freire and bell hooks, in combination with concepts about modalities of adult learning (e.g. transformative learning) and approaches to education, seeking to combine learning and social justice (e.g. Social Justice Learning) are systematised and explored for their substance and potential to contribute to a criteria catalogue for decolonised educational practises. Besides, attention is paid on higher education research results, which reveal, that students, who belong to underrepresented groups at university (non-traditional students) in their societies of origin, face more difficulties and discrimination as international students at Western universities, than ‘traditional’ international students do. Based on the theoretical elaborations, the work claims that: (1) the homogeneity-preserving dynamics, found in Western colleges, are an inheritance of colonial time and mindsets, which continue to function in education and multiply social inequality in the context of internationalization, migration, and participation; (2) all, but especially those higher educational programs, dealing explicitly with inequality phenomena, social and cultural diversity, power relations and issues of domination, as well as with postcolonial criticism, should establish premises of equity and provide de-facto equal opportunities for participation through embodiment of social justice as a way to remain credible; (3) decolonization of the educational space can be enabled through appropriate didactic action both on the meso- (institution) and micro-didactical (teaching-learning arrangements) agency levels with sufficient will and willingness of responsible professionals at. By examining representative documents, published by the MA Program Anglophone Modernities in Literature and Culture, using the 'close reading' methodology, as well as through the exemplary analysis of the concept of a teaching-learning program’s event and a student survey, the work seeks to examine wo what extent the Master's Degree Program represents a space of decolonised higher education. The results of the analysis indicate the need for stronger normative value-positioning of the Study program, while many practices that show commitment to participation, social justice and diversity, have been identified. In the last chapter, the results of the theoretical elaboration and the program’s analysis are synthesized in the concept of an integrity-based pedagogy conceptualisation, called Pedagogy of Integrity, and suggestions are formulated for the teaching practice in the study program, which are meant to help overcome the discrepancy between will and practice towards decolonised educational space.

