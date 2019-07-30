Schließen

Third position repair, overlaps, and code-switching within a strict turn-taking model

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Peter KostaORCiD
ISBN:978-3-631-66462-9
Parent Title (German):Urban voices: the sociolinguistics, grammar and pragmatics of spoken russian
Publisher:Lang
Place of publication:Berlin
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/07/30
First Page:183
Last Page:201
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Slavistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo