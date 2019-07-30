Schließen

Potsdam linguistic investigations

    ISSN:1862-524X
    Title Additional (German):Potsdamer linguistische Untersuchungen
    Title Additional (French):Recherches linguistiques à Potsdam
    Publisher:Lang
    Place of publication:Berlin ; Bern ; Wien
    Editor:Peter Kosta, Gerda Haßler, Peter Kosta, Gerda Haßler, Teodora Radeva-Bork, Lilia Schürcks, Nadine Thielemann, Vladislava Maria Warditz
    Document Type:Journal/Series
    Language:English
    Year of first Publication:2007
    Release Date:2019/07/30

