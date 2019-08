Vom Monomer zum Glykopolymer

Glycopolymers are synthetic and naturally occurring polymers that carry a gylcan unit in the side chain of the polymer. Glycans are responsible for many biological processes due to the glycn-protein interaction. The involvement of glcans in these biological processes enables the imitation and analysis of interactions by suitable model coumponds, e.g. glycopolymers. This system of glycan-protein interaction will be investigated and studied by glycopolymers in order to demonstrate the specific and selective binding of proteins to glycopolymers. The proteins that are able to selectively bind carbohydrate structures are called lectins. In this dissertation different glycopolymers were synthesized. Care should be taken to ensure an effficient and cost-effective synthesis route. Different glycopolymers were produced by functionalized monomers with different sugars, such as mannose, lactose, galactose or N-acetyl-glucosamine as functional group. From these functionalized glycomonomers, glycopolymers were synthesized via ATRP and RAFT

Glycopolymers are synthetic and naturally occurring polymers that carry a gylcan unit in the side chain of the polymer. Glycans are responsible for many biological processes due to the glycn-protein interaction. The involvement of glcans in these biological processes enables the imitation and analysis of interactions by suitable model coumponds, e.g. glycopolymers. This system of glycan-protein interaction will be investigated and studied by glycopolymers in order to demonstrate the specific and selective binding of proteins to glycopolymers. The proteins that are able to selectively bind carbohydrate structures are called lectins. In this dissertation different glycopolymers were synthesized. Care should be taken to ensure an effficient and cost-effective synthesis route. Different glycopolymers were produced by functionalized monomers with different sugars, such as mannose, lactose, galactose or N-acetyl-glucosamine as functional group. From these functionalized glycomonomers, glycopolymers were synthesized via ATRP and RAFT polymerization. The glycopolymers obtained were used as hydrophilic blocks in diblock copolymers and self-assembly in aqueous solution was investigated. In aqueoussolution, the polymers formed micelles in which the sugar block sits on the surface of the micelles. The micelles were loaded with a hydrophobic fluorescent dxe, which made it possible to determine the CMC of micelle formation. In additiom, the glycopolymers were bound to various surfaces as surface coatings via “grafting from” with SI-ATRP or via “grafting to”. Through the glycopolymer-coated surfaces, the glycan-protein interaction could be investigated by spectroscpic measurement methods such as SPR and microring resonators. The specific and selective binding of lectins to the glycopolymers was detected and the binding strength was investigated. The synthesised glycopolymers could become adressable for other lectins by exchanging the glycan unit and thus open up a broad field of other proteins. The biocompatible glycopolymers would be an alternative for use in iological processes as transporters of drugs or dyes into the body. In addtion, the functionalised surfaces could be used in diagnostics for regognition of lectins. The glycan, which do nit bind selectively and specifically to proetins, could be used as anit-adsoptive surface coatings, e.g. in cell biology.

