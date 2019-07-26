Schließen

Food-relevant selenium species

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Isabelle Rohn
Subtitle (English):toxic and ameliorative roles in vivo and in vitro
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/06/28
Release Date:2019/07/26
Pagenumber:132,VIII
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo