Enhancing Users’ Privacy

The usage of mobile devices is rapidly growing with Android being the most prevalent mobile operating system. Thanks to the vast variety of mobile applications, users are preferring smartphones over desktops for day to day tasks like Internet surfing. Consequently, smartphones store a plenitude of sensitive data. This data together with the high values of smartphones make them an attractive target for device/data theft (thieves/malicious applications). Unfortunately, state-of-the-art anti-theft solutions do not work if they do not have an active network connection, e.g., if the SIM card was removed from the device. In the majority of these cases, device owners permanently lose their smartphone together with their personal data, which is even worse. Apart from that malevolent applications perform malicious activities to steal sensitive information from smartphones. Recent research considered static program analysis to detect dangerous data leaks. These analyses work well for data leaks due to inter-component communication, but

The usage of mobile devices is rapidly growing with Android being the most prevalent mobile operating system. Thanks to the vast variety of mobile applications, users are preferring smartphones over desktops for day to day tasks like Internet surfing. Consequently, smartphones store a plenitude of sensitive data. This data together with the high values of smartphones make them an attractive target for device/data theft (thieves/malicious applications). Unfortunately, state-of-the-art anti-theft solutions do not work if they do not have an active network connection, e.g., if the SIM card was removed from the device. In the majority of these cases, device owners permanently lose their smartphone together with their personal data, which is even worse. Apart from that malevolent applications perform malicious activities to steal sensitive information from smartphones. Recent research considered static program analysis to detect dangerous data leaks. These analyses work well for data leaks due to inter-component communication, but suffer from shortcomings for inter-app communication with respect to precision, soundness, and scalability. This thesis focuses on enhancing users' privacy on Android against physical device loss/theft and (un)intentional data leaks. It presents three novel frameworks: (1) ThiefTrap, an anti-theft framework for Android, (2) IIFA, a modular inter-app intent information flow analysis of Android applications, and (3) PIAnalyzer, a precise approach for PendingIntent vulnerability analysis. ThiefTrap is based on a novel concept of an anti-theft honeypot account that protects the owner's data while preventing a thief from resetting the device. We implemented the proposed scheme and evaluated it through an empirical user study with 35 participants. In this study, the owner's data could be protected, recovered, and anti-theft functionality could be performed unnoticed from the thief in all cases. IIFA proposes a novel approach for Android's inter-component/inter-app communication (ICC/IAC) analysis. Our main contribution is the first fully automatic, sound, and precise ICC/IAC information flow analysis that is scalable for realistic apps due to modularity, avoiding combinatorial explosion: Our approach determines communicating apps using short summaries rather than inlining intent calls between components and apps, which requires simultaneously analyzing all apps installed on a device. We evaluate IIFA in terms of precision, recall, and demonstrate its scalability to a large corpus of real-world apps. IIFA reports 62 problematic ICC-/IAC-related information flows via two or more apps/components. PIAnalyzer proposes a novel approach to analyze PendingIntent related vulnerabilities. PendingIntents are a powerful and universal feature of Android for inter-component communication. We empirically evaluate PIAnalyzer on a set of 1000 randomly selected applications and find 1358 insecure usages of PendingIntents, including 70 severe vulnerabilities.

…